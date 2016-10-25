October 11 to 17, 2016

Daphne Cruise, Regional Crop Specialist

Wet and cool weather continues to delay harvest. Frequent rain and snow, along with cool temperatures have stalled harvest for almost three weeks. Eighty-one per cent of the 2016 crop is combined and 15 per cent is swathed or ready to straight-cut, according to Saskatchewan Agriculture’s weekly Crop Report.

The five-year (2011-2015) average for this time of year is 97 per cent combined. The southeast has 90 per cent of the harvest in the bin. Eighty-five per cent of the crop is combined in the southwest, 79 per cent in the east-central region, 73 per cent in the west-central region, 78 per cent is combined in the northwest and 80 per cent is combined in the northeast.

There were a few reports in the southeast of canola and flax being combined over the weekend. Over the past month, harvest progress has been minimal due to wet conditions.

Most areas received rain this past week, with areas in the northeast and northwest reporting snow as well. The Moosomin and Moose Jaw areas reported 15 mm of precipitation, Vanguard 18 mm, Yorkton 35 mm, Outlook 22 mm and Lake Lenore 25 mm. The Meadow Lake area received 35 cm of snow during the past week.

Provincially, cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 57 per cent surplus and 43 per cent adequate. Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture is rated as 30 per cent surplus and 70 per cent adequate.

Field conditions are very wet, and some producers are indicating that the ground will have to freeze before combines will be able to get back into the field. There are predictions that some crop will be left out over the winter.

Rain and snow have lodged standing crops. Bleaching and sprouting are causing grade loss.