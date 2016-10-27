New Radville dog bylaw to be enforced

Recently Radville’s council made the decision to change a bylaw related to dog ownership. The old bylaw prohibited residents from owning Pit Bulls (whether terriers, American Pit Bulls or “any dog of mixed breeding, identified as a dog of partial mix of any of the above indicated breeds or kinds.”
Since the Supreme Court found a similar bylaw discriminatory in Quebec, council anticipated similar issues and amended Radville’s bylaw. The old bylaw has been replaced with new restricted dog regulations in an effort to keep Radville citizens safe.
“Restricted Dog” means “Pit Bull, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler or any dog of mixed breeds which can be identified through its physical characteristics by a veterinarian licensed to practice in Saskatchewan…”
The bylaw also restricts “any dog trained as a guard dog where such training involves physical attack on an intruder and such animal is not engaged in guarding a business or premises…”
Those who own such dogs must, according to this new bylaw, keep restricted dogs indoors under the control of a person over the age of 16 to prevent escape. A secure outdoor pen with a top and sides embedded 1foot into the ground must also be constructed to prevent escape.
In addition, owners of restricted dogs must carry $2,000,000.00 of liability insurance. When a restricted dog is taken off premises, the dog owner must securely muzzle and leash, as well as keep it under constant control and supervision. A 8”X12” sign with specified lettering must be posted on the property to warn people a restricted dog is kept on premises.
Anyone deemed guilty of infraction of this bylaw is liable to a $500 fine for each day of infraction. Other items contained within the bylaw Radville residents may not be aware that Radville’s bylaw also limits the number of dogs and cats that residents can keep in town.
Currently, only 2 dogs and 2 cats are allowed per household. Animals must also be registered annually at a new cost of $20.00 per dog or cat per year and $250.00/year for a restricted dog. Fines can be issued to pet owners who do not register animals. If any animal runs at large, or is a public nuisance, fines also apply. The RCMP can be called in to help enforce complaints.
According to Town of Radville Administrator, Shauna Bourassa, The majority of complaints received are with regard to non-stop barking of animals, animals defecating on someone else’s property or dogs running at large.
“The Town Office only pursues an issue if a complaint has been received. Complaints are required to be in writing,” noted Bourassa.
The general protocol is a letter of warning sent to the owner. Photos of the offending incident are also helpful and can be emailed to: town.radville@sasktel.net.
If the issue is not rectified, fines are then sent. Although the bylaw with regard to animal control and registration has been in place for many years, animal complaints continue to be the number one complaint received by the Radville Town Office.