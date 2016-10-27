New Radville dog bylaw to be enforced

Recently Radville’s council made the decision to change a bylaw related to dog ownership. The old bylaw prohibited residents from owning Pit Bulls (whether terriers, American Pit Bulls or “any dog of mixed breeding, identified as a dog of partial mix of any of the above indicated breeds or kinds.”

Since the Supreme Court found a similar bylaw discriminatory in Quebec, council anticipated similar issues and amended Radville’s bylaw. The old bylaw has been replaced with new restricted dog regulations in an effort to keep Radville citizens safe.

“Restricted Dog” means “Pit Bull, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler or any dog of mixed breeds which can be identified through its physical characteristics by a veterinarian licensed to practice in Saskatchewan…”

The bylaw also restricts “any dog trained as a guard dog where such training involves physical attack on an intruder and such animal is not engaged in guarding a business or premises…”

Those who own such dogs must, according to this new bylaw, keep restricted dogs indoors under the control of a person over the age of 16 to prevent escape. A secure outdoor pen with a top and sides embedded 1foot into the ground must also be constructed to prevent escape.