Pratt Family restores, races and builds a future

Although girls tend to treat her differently because of her interests, Jamie is okay with that.

“I’d rather be talking with guys about cars than with girls about each other.”

This winter the plan is to put new speakers and a new dash in her Firebird. Last winter and into spring she and her father installed new upholstery in front and back seats.

Show and shine events are okay but Jamie prefers other automobile events.

“It’s nice to see different vehicles but sometimes they’re the shelf vehicles. They don’t ever do anything. But you get to see them move at the drag races. If they’re not moving, they’re broken.”

She’s also interested in hot rods because they’re more versatile. “Mud trucks are great but you can only do mud drags. It’s nice to have a variety of things to do with them.”

The family travels to car shows and racing events a combined 8 times a year.

“One thing that does really suck,” about living in the Radville area with a polished Firebird like Jamie’s, “is there isn’t much good road to drive on. And you don’t want to drive on gravel.”

Jamie spends most of her time outside school activities with her father around vehicles, helping with the family business and sometimes running the skid-steer. Now a Grade 11 student, she’s still exploring future career options, but at this point what’s important to her is working at a job she enjoys.