GRS Runs again

For the past 15 years Gladmar Regional School (GRS) has hosted an annual Terry Fox run with sustained support from school families.

This year was the 36th Anniversary of the Marathon of Hope, started by Canadian, Terry Fox to raise funds for cancer research.

This is the first year staff and students constructed a wall of hope poster in the school’s foyer. This wall displayed the names and/or faces of family and community members affected by cancer and inspired students to help raise funds toward a cure. Other challenges included reading for 36 minutes, giving and getting 36 high fives the morning of the run and compiling a list of 36 deeds completed for someone else during the week.

“This year GRS raised an amazing $2,533.70 for Cancer Research!” reported organizer and Grades 3 and 4 teacher, Shawna Hind. This number, added to totals from previous years, means that GRS has now raised over $37,500.00 since 2001.

Hind expressed her appreciation to all who gave pledges and helped in many ways to host this event. Pilot vehicles, volunteers at check stops along the way, as well as parent help to bake cupcakes to treat runners at their park pit stop, all helped to make the event a success.

“Your dedication is truly amazing and we are so proud to have you all as part of our GRS family!” added Hind.