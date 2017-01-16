Continuing a tradition

Milestone Prairie Players extends opportunities

by Milestone Correspondent Christine Tetlock

The Milestone Prairie Players held auditions for the 2017 Milestone Elks’ Dinner Theatre production of Drinking Habits, a farce by Tom Smith, on Monday, January 2nd and Tuesday, January 3rd at the Milestone Masonic Hall.

This marks the 33rd year the Players have taken to the stage to entertain audiences.

The Milestone Prairie Players is an award winning theatre group that takes pride in performing quality productions every year, occasionally participating in the province’s Theatre Fest event organized by Theatre Saskatchewan Inc.

As one of the biggest fundraising events in Milestone, part of the proceeds from dinner theatre ticket sales are donated to community related projects in town.

“We are happy to help organizations in our community. It makes us all very proud to live in such a fantastic town which offers so much to the people in and around it,” states member Jennifer Dixon.

In an effort to ensure their tradition continues, the Prairie Players created The Karen Williams Youth Bursary. Named in honour of a beloved former member, the bursary is a mentorship program and cash award for graduating Milestone High School students who volunteer their time with the Milestone Prairie Players. The bursary has been in operation for four years and is presented to graduating high school students from the Milestone area. Successful applicants must be entering post-secondary school in any field of study, and must be willing to assist with the Milestone Prairie Players annual dinner theatre production.

Bursaries are offered in performing, make-up, set design, lighting, props, costumes, sound, directing, stage crew and marketing.

The success of dinner theatre could not be possible without the extraordinary contribution of volunteers in the community who donate their time, energy and delectable salads, baking and other scrumptious fare every year. Supported by the tenacity and ingenuity of the community, the Milestone Prairie Players will, without a doubt, continue the tradition of entertaining audiences for years to come.