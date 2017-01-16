Dirt Dawgs teach

A Minton area based trucking company called Dirt Dawgs, owned by Carley and Cory Pettersen recently seized a teachable moment at Gladmar Regional School (GRS).

For the past two years GRS elementary students (K-6) have chosen to forgo gift exchanges and Secret Santa activities to focus on families in need through the Weyburn Salvation Army. For two years prior to these projects, they purchased gifts through World Vision.

Touched by this student body’s choice to give, the Pettersens, along with their company Dirt Dawgs decided to surprise all K-6 students and staff members who spearheading these giving projects, presenting each with a warm hoodie.

Before giving these gifts out on the last day of school before Christmas break, Carley explained to the students that their giving work was important.

“We were just impressed with the kids giving up their Secret Santa to help a family in need in Weyburn,” commented Carley, after the presentation.

“Helping is always a good thing; it doesn’t have to be monetary. It can be time; so I talked to the kids about that. We wanted to just give them encouragement.”

Carley also explained to the students that often when people give, they receive no tangible reward in return, but this was an exception to that rule. She also said they also wanted to support the staff who initiated and encouraged such philanthropy.