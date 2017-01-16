Radville welcomes Higgins back

It’s been a cold winter so far but Radville area residents will have a chance to warm up with Little Miss Higgins on January 17th when she stops along her “Put Another Log on the Fire” tour. As a preview to that performance, the Star caught up with Higgins for a telephone interview.

Jolene Higgins was dubbed “Little Miss Higgins” by an acquaintance in 2002. She used this label on a poster for one of her shows and it became part of her brand.

Hers is a unique sound inside what she categorizes as “roots” music.

“It’s on that precipice of jazz and blues, roots and folk: using those elements to create,” Higgins explains.

“I don’t necessarily play traditional blues music. Some of my songs have a country feel to it – a Bob Wills country swing…I really love that.”

But what Little Miss Higgins creates (without the genre references) is something fresh and alive, driven by a healthy conscience and power to speak her mind.

“I like to think that I can write in a poetic and thoughtful and prose-like way because I love writing. I love reading great writing and being able to write,” Higgins comments

The tunes she and her fellow musicians create pull straight from the upbeat tempo of the early 1900’s. In a nutshell: playful and direct, yet with the power of a whistle-blower.

When she sings about serious social issues arising from colonization in her song “Hope You Don’t Feel Blue” there’s no question where she stands.

“My dad was really interested in history… and passed that on to me; an appreciation for history and other people’s stories. Being able to voice that in my art is something I believe is important and a way to say things without necessarily beating people over the head.”

But Higgins is just as direct about having fun and she makes sure others do the same, as evident in the party song: “Bargain! Shop Panties.” Blush much? You might hearing this one live.

“Artists that influenced me were pushing the envelope saying things that their grandparents wouldn’t be impressed by. They hid things in their songs,” Higgins points out.

The panty song was also influenced by Higgins’ theatre background, as will be evident to anyone who looks up the colourful YouTube video for this song.

“I love comedy and being able to make people laugh. So I thought: I’ll try it out. The actual bargain shop found out about the song and luckily they weren’t mad and they actually wanted to use my song and image in a flyer for their summer panty sale… Then my partner at the time suggested we make a video.”

The panty company then sent 2,000 pairs of panties and allowed Higgins to have some of the music video filmed right in their shop.

Higgins started composing own music in her late teens after she picked up the guitar but grew up playing piano, not singing.

While her parents were supportive, as were those who taught music theory and technique, they didn’t encourage the creative aspect. Composing music was something she dove into by herself.

“When I started to hear that older Jazz and Blues of the 30 40’s that really struck a chord in me that made sense: I could use this as a way to continue creating music.”

Now that Higgins’ child is almost two, she says she recognizes the seeds of her kind of music in Sesame Street and The Muppet Show. “It was there in my periphery growing up…”

But at 14, when Higgins heard Billie Holliday (1915-1959) on CKUA radio, her musical outlook shifted and she and her mother ventured out to a CD store to purchase her first Billie Holiday CD.

Appreciation for that “old music” just grew after that, Higgins explains. Others encouraged her to listen to certain blues tunes and “I started to discover these other artists keeping the torch going with this old music.”

Now 38, Higgins says she admires performers like Memphis Mini (1897- 1973) who was a trail blazing musician, running away from home at age 13 to start her music career playing on street corners in Memphis, and eventually recording 200 songs.

“It’s great to have those artists as examples,” reflects Higgins, adding Joni Mitchell, and Dolly Parton to her list of admired musicians.

Despite many strong American influences like Bob Dylan, Higgins also considers herself lucky to have developed her work in Canada, learning from and playing alongside Canadians like Big Dave McLean.

“I think in Canada artists are actually really lucky. I’ve talked to many artists from the States where there’s very little support for artists in funding and more competition.”

She cites timing as being another contributing factor to her success as she started out right before the Internet was huge and as the ability for artists to record on their own emerged. Meeting like-minded musicians such as The Winnipeg Five at performances has also been key.

“I’m so lucky they agreed to back me up,” Higgins adds.

Her Radville performance on the 17th will be among old friends. Initially she performed two nights in Radville after being invited by Radville residents at a Regina performance in 2003. After playing those first two nights at the Long Creek Saloon Higgins wrote the song “Radville” essentially placing this town on the musical map. The refrain warns: “Be careful now, Radville will get you!”

She’s since returned to play at the CN Station and concerts in Barry Larson’s root cellar.

Little Miss Higgins recorded her first studio albums “Cobbler Shop Sessions” in (2006) and “Junction City” in (2007). In 2009 “Little Miss Higgins Live: Two Nights In March” was released followed by “Across The Plains” (2010).

As a result of these recordings awards and nominations followed, including JUNO and Maple Blues Awards nominations. She also won Outstanding Blues Recording at Western Canadian Music Awards and Favourite Blues Artist/Group or Duo of the Year category of the 8th Annual Indies Awards.

Concerts and festival performances featuring Higgins’ unique sound across Canada have also helped her to build a solid national reputation.

Little Miss Higgins’ January 17th concert will be held at the Radville Community Centre on Healy Avenue (formerly the Senior’s Centre) starting at 7:00pm. Tickets are $20 and can be obtained by calling 306-527-3298.